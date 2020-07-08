Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 309.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.6555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

Several research firms have commented on BNS. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

