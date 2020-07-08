Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,401 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of MAG Silver worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 70.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 45.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 52.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

MAG stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

