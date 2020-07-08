Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

