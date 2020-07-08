Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 60,000.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1,684.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 29.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ESE stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.99.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $180.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

