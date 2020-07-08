Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MANH opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MANH shares. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

