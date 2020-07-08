Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 5,916 Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $1,482,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 45.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,812 shares during the period.

Shares of HTY stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

