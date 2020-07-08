Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 8,104 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Hexcel by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

