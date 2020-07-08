Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Holly Energy Partners worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 585,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 169,482 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 209,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. 32.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $30.61.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HEP shares. US Capital Advisors raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.