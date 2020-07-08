Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,536,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,252,000 after acquiring an additional 156,319 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 717,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $62,991,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

