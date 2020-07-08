Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,685 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.