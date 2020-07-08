Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,732 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of STLD opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

