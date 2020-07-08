Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,906 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after buying an additional 1,200,413 shares in the last quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,576,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after buying an additional 799,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after buying an additional 1,956,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $353,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 292,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $77,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,999,050 shares of company stock valued at $940,471,946 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

