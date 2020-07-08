Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 17,326 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,326 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

