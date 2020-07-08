Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 321 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $37,639.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at $778,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 82,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $10,930,045.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,874,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,589,658.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,470 shares of company stock valued at $31,153,233. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average is $119.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

