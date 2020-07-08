Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,110 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 7.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 151.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.58 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $2.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

