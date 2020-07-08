Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,688 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $2,465,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth about $14,120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SR opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

