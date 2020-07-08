Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 985 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Bank of America upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.16.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $162.01 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.72.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

