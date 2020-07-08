Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Carter’s stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.71. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra dropped their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

