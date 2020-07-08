Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 602,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 146.03%.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 18,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,825 shares of company stock valued at $282,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

