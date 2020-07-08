Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on WYND shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.