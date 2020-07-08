Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,467 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

