Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 513.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,953,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11,240.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.36. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $41,618.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $2,126,499.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,293,136. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

