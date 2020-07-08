Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,193 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 55,543 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Halliburton stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.