Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Harley-Davidson worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $7,652,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

