HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 856.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 762,252 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,701,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of HDB opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

