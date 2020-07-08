Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of HESM opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.75.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

