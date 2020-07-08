HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,265 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Badger Meter stock opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

