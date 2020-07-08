HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,641 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 31,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,843,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,771,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,049,034 shares of company stock valued at $308,816,080 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

