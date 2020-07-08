HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Fortuna Silver Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

FSM opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.59 million, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

