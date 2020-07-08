HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 181.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 69,965 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $20.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

