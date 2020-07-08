HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 598,938 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 340,349 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $9,229,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 351.5% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 304,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237,348 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

