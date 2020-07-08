HighTower Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

HOLX stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,550. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

