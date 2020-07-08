HighTower Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.47. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.