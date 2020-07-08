HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

