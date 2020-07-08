HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 441,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,955,000 after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 482,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,670,000 after purchasing an additional 112,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after buying an additional 894,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 304,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,600,000 after buying an additional 107,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.46.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $579,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

