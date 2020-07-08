HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after buying an additional 75,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,161,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,142.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

