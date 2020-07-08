HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 29,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 710,010 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Shares of EEFT opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.