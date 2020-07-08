HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

