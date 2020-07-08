HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,492 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $2,763,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE NI opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.28. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.