HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seacor were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CKH. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Seacor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seacor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Seacor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacor alerts:

CKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Seacor from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

CKH stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $554.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Seacor had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. Research analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.