Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Stéphane Amine Acquires 6,400 Shares of Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Stéphane Amine bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$260,604.

Stéphane Amine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Stéphane Amine purchased 1,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$6,700.00.

INO.UN opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $221.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$3.39 and a 1-year high of C$11.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INO.UN shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

