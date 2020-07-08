iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Stock Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

