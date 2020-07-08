Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 31,954 Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.48. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 813.33% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

