Jane Street Group LLC Sells 29,887 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.