Jennifer Schneider Sells 13,400 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) President Jennifer Schneider sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $995,620.00.

Jennifer Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of Livongo Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $395,166.00.

LVGO stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.53. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livongo Health by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livongo Health by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Livongo Health by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

