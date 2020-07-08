Jerome M. Guillen Sells 3,000 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,389.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,561.64 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,228.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $951.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $647.69.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

