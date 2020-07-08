Josh Silverman Sells 80,000 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $8,732,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,732,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Josh Silverman sold 5,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Josh Silverman sold 5,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,568,000.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Josh Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Josh Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,518,250.00.

Etsy stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.95, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.68. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,900,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

