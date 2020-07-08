Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,228,000 after buying an additional 40,154 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,247,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,006,000 after buying an additional 224,513 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,110,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,165,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,944,000 after purchasing an additional 447,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,014,000 after purchasing an additional 231,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

KW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

