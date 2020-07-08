Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van Sells 435 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

