Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,558 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $24,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $182.34 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

